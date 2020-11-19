Obituary: Donald B. Chaney, 79, of Dierks

Don was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Tulsa, Okla. and died Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 79 years and three months in Hot Springs, Ark. He was the son of DB and Doris Monroe Chaney. Don graduated from Dierks High School, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Oct. 1963, retiring after 20 years of service as a weather technician. He later worked many years in a Denver, Colo., hospital.

Don’s hobby was collecting model cars. He loved his family dearly, spending untold hours gathering items, giving constantly to family and friends. He believed “It is more blessed to give than receive.” He was a member of First Methodist Church, in Dierks.

He is survived by three sisters, Nancy Roberts, Mary Gammill and Carolyn Griffin and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov,. 19, 2020, at the Dierks Cemetery with Dr. David Blase officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

General viewing for Mr. Chaney will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

