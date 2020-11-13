Obituary: Dennis James Downey, 66, of Nashville

Dennis James Downey, 66, of Nashville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born March 15, 1954, in Valparaiso, Ind., the son of the late Daro Downey and Hilda Pointon Downey. In November, 1977, he was married to Penny Lynn Cooper Downey, who preceded him in death on August 8, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Penny Lynn Cooper Downey, his step-father, Harlan Watson, and step-mother, Marge Downey. He had been a security guard at the Briar Plant near Nashville.

Survivors include: his son, Dallis Downey of Hot Springs Village; two brothers, Raymond Downey and Chet Downey, both of Indiana; a sister, Joy Everett of Michigan City, Ind.; also grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

Like this: Like Loading...