Obituary: Dairel Lee McGhee, 57, of Mineral Springs

Dairel Lee McGhee, 57, of Mineral Springs, died Wednesday, Nov., 4, 2020 in Hot Springs.

He was born Dec. 18, 1963, Chula Vista, Calif., to Joyce Elaine Brackett McGhee and the late Archie Dairel McGhee.

Survivors include: his mother, Joyce McGhee of Mineral Springs; four siblings, Laura Lynn McGhee of Ashdown, Dale Wade McGhee of Ashdown, Kenneth Owen McGhee of Center Point, and Keith and wife Molly McGhee of Hope

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

