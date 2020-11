Charles Joseph Davis, 66, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Benton, Ark.

He was born Jan. 23,1954, to the late Charles and Mabel Davis.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Bridgewater, Jackie Davis, Jewell Davis, and a brother, Breihan Bridgewater.

Survivors include: a sister, Anne Davis Eulitt.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery in Linden, Texas.

