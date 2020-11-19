Obituary: Betty June Hunter, 90, of Dierks

Betty June Hunter was born in Dierks, Ark., on May 30, 1930. She entered Heaven’s gates on Nov. 13, 2020. Betty enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was a member at First Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Howard Hunter; her two brothers, Dildy and Keith Scoggin; her parents, Chester and Hayden Scoggin; and her daughter, Jill Hunter Hasley.

She is survived by her two grandchildren, Brittany McJunkins Reeves, married to John David Reeves with children Nora and Ava, and Allison McJunkins Winkle, married to Derek Winkle with children Brock and Bryn. To her survivors, she was known as “Nanaw.”

Graveside service for Betty will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 2:00 in the afternoon at Center Point Cemetery. Bro. David Blase will officiate.

