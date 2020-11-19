Obituary: Barton ‘Bart’ Lee Owens, Sr., 86, formerly of Bingen

Barton Lee “Bart” Owens, Sr., died peacefully at home on Nov. 14, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Dallas Texas. Bart grew up on a farm in Bingen, Ark. He attended school at Bingen and graduated from Nashville High School. Bart earned a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1956. He was a member of the Arkansas Academy of Chemical Engineering.

Bart loved to travel. He visited or worked all over the world. His travels included Europe, Africa, South America, China, New Zealand, the Caribbean, and other countries. He and Johnnie even traveled to the Antarctica to complete their goal of visiting all the continents.

He loved playing games, especially Dominoes with his brothers-in-law. He enjoyed fishing at his farm in Bingen. Bart worked for many chemical and oil companies during his career including Dupont, Thiokol, Mobil, Exxon, and Hess. In 1975 Howard Westerman recruited him to come back to Longview as the Regional Manager to open and manage the JW Operating facilities in Longview and Kilgore. He completed his professional career as the owner of Surface Equipment Company in Kilgore. Bart was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Longview, Texas. He was active in local politics.

Bart is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Johnnie L. Owens, son Bart Jr. and his wife Judy Owens, two daughters, Joan and husband David Slivensky, and Sandra Owens. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Aubrey Johnson, Ashley Bol, Ben Owens, Anna Breeden, Christina Owens, Tim Slivensky, Emma Slivensky, and eleven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery, Nashville, AR, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Borgwardt of First Lutheran Church.

The family would like to express special thanks to April Cash and DeeDee Limburg of Hospice Plus for their compassionate and patient care. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas where an online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

