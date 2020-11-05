‘No Shave November’ to help fund Shop with Cop

Several Nashville city police officers are developing a “scruffy” look for a good cause.

The department is participating in a “No Shave November” and citizens are invited to sponsor a participating officer.

Proceeds will fund a Shop With a Cop project this Christmas in which officers take local students Christmas shopping.

Officers are required to obtain five sponsors at $25 each.

Citizens who wish to sponsor an officer may drop the donation off at the police department, or deliver it directly to the officer of choice.

