Mine Creek Revelations: 2024 in Sight

YES, I AM STILL HERE looking out my window on Main Street, and I hereby repeat what I wrote back in November of 2016 when President Trump got elected and the ‘other’ side was whining and moaning and crying “Cheat.”

This is from a column in the ‘Nashville Leader’ following that election —

“ … the election is played by certain rules. You go and vote. Your state’s Electoral College votes are given to the candidate which your state supported. That person is the next president. It’s the way we do things in this country.

Be glad that occupation of the White House is decided by ballot, not bullet.

I’ve lost plenty of elections. The best thing to do is to sincerely wish the best for the winner. Try your darndest to link arms with his or her supporters and work for the betterment of our nation. Just watch me — I’m going out to shake hands with a Tea Partyer first thing tomorrow morning. Or sometime soon, maybe.

Don’t pout and cry and protest. Don’t show the world what spoiled whiners you are. Find yourself a good candidate for next election. Get behind him or her now, and start working.”

Same difference in 2020 except that the ‘other’ side has won.

And I would like to add: The winners should not gloat.

The losing side should not listen to crazy conspiracy stories that cannot be backed up by evidence.

One last thing — and I hope I don’t have to write on this topic again for four years — if you stole someone’s political yard sign please return it now. They may want it for a souvenir.

=—-= — =

A LONG, LONG TIME AGO Jane and I would rush home at lunch to see the latest episode of our favorite soap opera. The characters and their challenges never changed. We were devoted.

For some reason we stopped our daily routine for a few years, then we took it up again. When we resumed watching, the same characters were facing the same strife: Jealousy, infidelity, tragedy, incurable illness, persons we thought were already dead, etc. We just took up with the story line almost exactly as we left it.

That was maybe 15 years ago. Then we quit again.

Last week, in the stay-at-home covid days of 2020 I accidentally surfed upon that soap opera again. The same characters were facing the same shortcomings and problems. It was just like that first time we watched maybe 25 years earlier. The male and female love interests were a little grayer and plumper, but little else had changed, apparently.

It would not be right for me to divulge the name of the show especially since the days of my life are not perfect.

=—-= — =

WHAT IS THAT SMELL? In the chill of the early morning there is something that lingers on the air. It doesn’t really smell like some Autumn-blooming plant. It’s more like air that has slid down the mountainside and washed through the piney woods. Very nice.

=—-= — =

IT WOULDN’T BE RIGHT if the #1 Fair Weather Razorback Football Fan didn’t give his much-anticipated report on Arkansas’s 24-13 win over Tennennennessee.

In a word: It was great. He did his usual. When the score got to 10-0 in favor of Tennennennesssee, the #1 Fair Weather Fan excused himself and went to the computer in the back of the house and started reading worthwhile things on the Internet.

He was thoroughly immersed in postings of recipes, home decor and flower arrangements for awhile. Then he decided to go back to the tv in the other room to see how far ahead the Volunteers were.

Amazing. Arkansas was getting ready to kick the score to 14-13.

The Hogs went on to thump the Vols, as both of you know, and the #1 Fair Weather Razorback Football Fan takes full credit. Here’s why: he left the room with his team behind and his absence helped put them ahead.

I wonder if someone has told Coach Sam Pittman how much the team owes me for helping them win. Get well, coach!

Arkansas has now won 3.5 games, and fans are expecting a national championship. It’s just the way things are.

=—-= — =

DRINKS ARE on the house in Sevier County which voted itself wet.

The citizens over there were tired of watching the dollars flow to Oklahoma and decided to divert some for their own benefit.

AND ground was broken last week for the new hospital in De Queen.

I’ve heard on Social Media that someone is going to put a bar in the lobby of the hospital. Big enough for some boot scooting.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening (and believing) anonymous emails. “During WWII , U.S. airplanes were armed with belts of bullets which they would shoot during dogfights and on strafing runs. These belts were folded into the wing compartments that fed their machine guns. These belts measured 27 feet and contained hundreds of rounds of bullets. Often times, the pilots would return from their missions having expended all of their bullets on various targets. They would say, ‘I gave them the whole nine yards,‘ meaning they used up all of their ammunition.”

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. Another set of siblings: Safe and Sound. You’re supposed to call momma when you get there.

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Edith Wharton, Pulitizer Prize-winning novelist

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...