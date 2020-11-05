Military photos, artifacts exhibit to open at HoCo museum

By Susan Nannemann

Howard County Historical Society

The Howard County Historical Society will open a new exhibit at the E.A. Williams Chapel and Museum on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The display features military photographs and artifacts focusing on Howard County residents’ participation in the Civil War through World War II. The artifacts are from the museum’s collection, donated by local citizens.

The exhibit includes photographs, uniforms, and military gear such as a gas mask bag from WWI and a Nazi uniform and flag sent home as a souvenir by a local WWII soldier.

The exhibit begins with information on the Davis Blues, a Civil War regiment that was organized in Nashville, and a photo of the local participants in the Spanish-American War of 1890.

A portrait of Joel Chandler, the first WWI fatality from Howard County, is included in the exhibit as well as numerous artifacts from the WWII era.

The museum will host an Open House from 12-4 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day) and invites the community to attend and view the exhibit. Individually wrapped refreshments will be served and the first 20 children attending will receive a goody bag. Each attendee should wear a mask and all social distancing protocol will be followed.

The Historical Society assembled the exhibit to remember the men and women from Howard County who served our country. The exhibit was funded by a grant from the Small Museum Grant Program. This program is funded by the one-eighth cent conservation tax. Small Museum Grant applications are reviewed and evaluated against the goals, evaluation criteria and eligible activities of the Small Museum Grant Program by a panel appointed by the Director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage. The purpose of the Small Museum Grant Program is to increase the ability of community-based museums/organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.

The museum is located at the corner of Second and Hempstead Streets in Nashville. For more information phone 451-4288.

Like this: Like Loading...