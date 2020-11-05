Howard, Pike counties to honor veterans Nov. 11

Howard County

There will be a Veterans Day ceremony next week, Wednesday, Nov. 11 — the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month — according to County Veterans Service Officer Milton Puryear.

The downsized event will be at the courthouse lawn monument.

Puryear told the newspaper that there would be no musicians or students at the events.

In previous years, Nashville Junior High School students handed out bags of candy, and a student would give an address to the assembled veterans.

Puryear said that the veterans would again form up in ranks, but would be spaced wider in a nod to Covid restrictions.

He said that participants should wear face masks.

Pike County

There will be a Veterans Day ceremony next week, Wednesday, Nov. 11 — the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month — according to County Veterans Service Officer Milton Puryear.

The downsized event will be at the courthouse lawn monument.

Puryear told the newspaper that there would be no musicians or students at the events.

In previous years, Nashville Junior High School students handed out bags of candy, and a student would give an address to the assembled veterans.

Puryear said that the veterans would again form up in ranks, but would be spaced wider in a nod to Covid restrictions.

He said that participants should wear facemasks.

Like this: Like Loading...