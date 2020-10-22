Obituary: Warren Tyrone Webster II, 10, of Nashville

Warren Tyrone Webster, II, age 10, of Nashville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born June 15, 2010, in Little Rock, the son of Warren and Tecida Webster.

Survivors include: his parents; sisters Nevaeh Jordan, Nariah Jordan and Tyquinisha Webster; and grandparents.

A visitation was held Friday, Oct. 16, from 2-5 p.m. at M&H Memorial Funeral Chapel. Hope. A graveside service was Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at Spiritually Discerned Cemetery, Nashville. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises of Hope.

