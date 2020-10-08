Obituary: Thomas Olen Whisenhunt, 66, of Dierks

Thomas Olen Whisenhunt, 66, of Dierks, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 15, 1954, in Huntington, Ind., the son of the late Buford Olen and Oleta Burt Whisenhunt.

He was retired from Weyerhaeuser in Dierks and was member of the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lou Cox.

Survivors include: his wife of 47 years Lena Ruth O’Banion Whisenhunt; two sons, Chris Whisenhunt and wife, Jessica, of Hot Springs, and Steve Whisenhunt and wife, Denise, of Delight; a daughter, Dana Danese Harris of De Queen; a sister, Jo Whisenhunt; two brothers, Glen Burt and Bobby Whisenhunt; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Eason officiating.

A private family burial followed at Potts Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

