Obituary: Sadie Swift Benson, 87, of Nashville

Sadie Swift Benson, 87, of Nashville died Oct. 7, 2020.

She was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Columbus, Ark., the daughter of the late Charlie Swift and Annie Rogers Swift.

She was a member of Eastern Star, and was First Lady of Free Christian Zion Church of Christ in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Benson, and brothers Charlie and Alma Swift, Sr.

Survivors include: her husband, Rev. Willie Benson, Jr., of Nashville; her children, Gynder, Sharon, Nathaniel and Tony Benson; her sister, Earsie L. Trotter; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Oct. 17, 2020, in Benson Cemetery at Ozan.

Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Hope.

