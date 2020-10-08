Obituary: Michael Steven Lovelis, 73, of North Little Rock

Michael Steven “Steve” Lovelis, 73, of North Little Rock died Oct. 3, 2020.

He was born Feb. 28, 1947, to the late Jack and Kathrine Holt Lovelis of Nashville.

He was a native of Nashville and was a graduate of HSU. He coached football and taught history for 18 years at schools in Texarkana and North Little Rock..

Survivors include: his three children, Lacey Morgan Lovelis, Whitney Leann Taylor, Ryan Clint Lovelis and their spouses; also grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Holt Lovelis of Nashville.

A family and friend memorial service will be held at Park On The River in North Little Rock.

