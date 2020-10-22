Obituary: Max Allen Ray, 87, of Nashville

Max Allen Ray born May 3, 1933, in Nashville, Ark., to Parker and Pearl (Cantrell) Ray, entered eternal life Oct. 11, 2020. He was 87 years old.

A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Rev. Mike Townsend and Randy Allen will officiate. Max will be laid to rest at Earle’s Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p. m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Max was a member of The Assembly of God Church in Jacksonville. He was superintendent for Alcoa Electrical Company in Palestine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sisters, Ethel Duncan and Doris Bridges.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 59 years, Ava Allen Ray of Jacksonville; sons Johnny Max Ray and wife Nita of Jacksonville, Christopher Max Ray of Jacksonville; and daughter, Christie Moore and husband Chad of Jacksonville; and brothers, Parker Davis Ray Jr. and Larry Davis Ray and wife Beverly. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Marie Hunt and Colton John Ray, and great-grandchildren, Max Richard Hunt and Walker Hays Hunt.

Pallbearers will be Colton Ray, Chad Moore, Danny Ray, Tim Ray, Charlie Allen, and David Mullinax. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. James Low and Dr. Mark Race.

