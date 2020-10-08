Obituary: Kelsey Ray Johnson, 70, of Nashville

Kelsey Ray Johnson, age 70, a resident of Nashville, Ark., died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born July 18, 1950, in Smackover, Ark. He was a retired mounted patrol inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and loved hunting, roping and riding horses, and was a member of Crosspoint Cowboy Church.

He was a skilled horseman and has made countless friendships over the years. He especially enjoyed teaching younger generations roping and riding.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Leola Frances Ray Johnson; a granddaughter, Jenna Beth Johnson; and great granddaughter, Abigail Grace Shuler.

He is survived by his wife Diane Lynn Houser Johnson; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Tate Mitchell of Lockesburg, Ark.; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Tina Johnson of Nashville; three granddaughters, Jaycie Johnson, Jadyn Johnson and Cheyanna Shuler; one grandson, C.J. Bryant; two sisters, Shirley Nutt of Ozan, Ark., and Marcille Dallas of Nashville; two brothers, Spud Johnson of Ashdown, Ark., and Frankie Johnson of Frog Level, Ark.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and a “Come rope with Kelsey one last time” will be held at Crosspoint Cowboy Church Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with roping to follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crosspoint Cowboy Church Arena Fund, P.O. Box 1675 Nashville, AR 71852.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, De Queen.

You may leave a condolence online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

