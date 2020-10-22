Obituary: Kaye Stanley, 77, of Arkadelphia

Kaye Stanley, age 77, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 11, 2020.

She is survived by her only child, Kimberly Cain (Philip) serving as missionaries with the IMB in Niger Republic; grandchildren, Caroline Cain of Richmond, Va., and Caleb Cain of Richmond, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Helen Campbell, and her brother, Robert.

Kaye was a loving mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was a former social work CNH support assistant at VA Puget Sound Health System. She retired, but enjoyed being busy and at the time of her death she was working as a library technical support assistant at Ouachita Baptist University.

As an Air Force kid she was born in Washington and moved around a lot growing up and lived in many different states but considered Murfreesboro, Tenn., her hometown. She is a graduate of Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University.

Kaye enjoyed photography and could remember the birthday of everyone she knew. She taught GA’s and Acteens in church in Murfreesboro for many years and made 9 trips to Niger to visit her daughter and her family. She had a loving and generous spirit. She attended Third Street Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.

Her family is deeply saddened at the hole in their lives her death leaves. But they rejoice in knowing that she was believer in Jesus Christ, they will be with her again one day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Mission Board at Imb.org/give or to the OBU MK Scholarship Fund. Mail to Ouachita Baptist University, Development Office, OBU Box 3754, Arkadelphia, AR 71998.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mounds Park Cemetery in New Madrid, Mo.

