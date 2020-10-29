Obituary: Junnie Wright-Kelley, 92, of Buckner

Junnie Wright-Kelley, 92, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Texarkana.

She was born Feb. 25, 1928, in Buckner, Ark., the daughter of the late Guy Boyd and Mary Jane Wright.

She was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Buckner.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Allen Wright, J.C. Wright, Curtis Wright, Paul Wright, Cleveland Wright, Cloves Wright, J.D. Wright; a sister, Nancy Wright; and a son, Aaron Wesley.

Survivors include: two daughters, Ann Carr of Nashville, Sharon Coulter of Kalamazoo, Mich.; a son, Melvin Kelley of Seattle, Wash.; brothers Alonzo Bradley of Texarkana, Herbert J. Bradley of Magnolia; a sister, Bertha Wright Wyrick of Magnolia; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, Oct. 23, 4-6 p.m. at McFadden & Hitchye Memorial Chapel, Hope. Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at Leroy Brown Memorial Park in Buckner. Burial followed in Buckner Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...