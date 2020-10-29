Obituary: John Harold Middleton, Jr., 75, of Mineral Springs

John Harold Middleton, Jr., age 75, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away, Monday, Oct.19, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Hatfield, Ind., to the late John Harold Middleton, Sr., and Mabel Bowman Middleton.

He was a retired train conductor for Seaboard Railroad. John loved restoring old cars, listening to, and playing old country music on his guitar. He was known to occasionally go to the casinos, shoot a game of pool, and loved to dance. He was a great cook, but most of all John was a family man, he loved his family, especially his grand babies. John served his country being an Army veteran, and receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter medal, and Bayonet Badge as well as the Good Conduct Medal.

Preceding John in death were his parents; three sisters, Susie Mings, Yvonne Brown, and Dallas Middleton; also five brothers, Pat Brown, Billy Hugh Brown, Robert Middleton, Chester Brown, and James Brown.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of over 35 years, Louise Cox Middleton of Mineral Springs.

His children, Mindy Crews of Bingen, Ark., Mark Middleton of Madisonville, Ky., John Middleton, III, of Nashville, Ark., Krista Buck of Eldorado, Ark., and Shannon Fulcher of Kirby, Ark.; a brother, Gary Brown of Rockport, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grands, and a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Restland Memorial Park with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating. Viewing will be from noon until 1:30 Wednesday at Nashville Funeral Home.

Covid regulations will be in affect with face coverings or social distancing required.

