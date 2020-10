Jeff P. Hood, 56, of Nashville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born Oct. 22, 1963, in Jonesboro, the son of Jim and Ann Pennington Hood.

He was a retired truck driver.

Survivors include: his parents, Jim and Ann Hood of Nashville; a son, Alex Hood and wife, Lauren, of Birmingham, Ala.; a sister, Marti Hood Steel of Bryant; a brother, Jimmy Hood of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...