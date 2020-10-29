Obituary: James Larry Yates, 70, of Nashville

James Larry Yates, age 70, of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1950, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Carl Edward and Eunice Fern Lloyd Yates.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Rena Verucci, and a brother, Phillip Yates.

Mr. Yates was a member of the Center Point Missionary Baptist Church, and he served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a Military Policeman.

During his 35-year law enforcement career he served as an officer for Howard County, the City of Nashville, and concluded the last ten years of his career as the Chief of the Nashville Police Department.

Survivors include: his daughter, Carla Yates Stone and husband Chris of Nashville, Ark.; two grandchildren, Brieanna Stone and Hunter Stone both of Nashville, Ark.; a special friend, Rose Dean of Nashville, Ark.; two brothers, Charles Yates of Austin, Texas, and Ronnie Yates of Nashville, Ark., as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Center Point Cemetery with Bro. Jaron Tipton officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...