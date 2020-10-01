Obituary: Ivalyn Murphy, 89, formerly of Lockesburg

Mrs. Ivalyne Crisp McBay Fisk Murphy, age 98, resident of Malvern, Ark., and former resident of Lockesburg, Ark., passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at CHI St. Vincent, Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born to James Cullie and Amanda Mae Campbell Crisp on Dec. 3, 1921, in Howard County, Ark. She married Daniel McBay on Jan. 7, 1938, and to this union, eight children were born. After the passing of Daniel in 1970, Ivalyne married Nelson Fisk in 1976 and Oren Murphy in 2008. Ivalyne began working for Weyerhaeuser Company in Dierks around 1971 until her retirement in the ‘80s. During her time at Weyerhaeuser, she worked in many capacities but mainly as a machine operator. She attended church at Anchor Baptist Church in Brown Springs, Ark., and enjoyed attending yard sales, estate sales and auctions. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, traveling and quilt-making, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Daniel McBay, Nelson Fisk and Oren Murphy; brothers, Charles, Kalton, Clyde, Calvin, George and Tonnie Crisp; and her sisters, Gertie Lee Couch and Genny Sue Carpenter.

She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: James (Bess Ann) McBay of Pittsboro, Ind., Daniel (Jean) McBay of Greenbrier, Ark., Karry (Judy) McBay of Malvern, Ark., and Jay Dee (Donna) McBay of Hot Springs, Ark.; four daughters and son-in-law, Ruby Nelson of Texarkana, Ark., Judy Lane of Decatur, Ark., Pat (Harold) Bourne of Indianapolis, Ind., and Phyllis Nabors of Texarkana, Ark.; 30 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, J.T. Crisp of Nashville, Ark., Wayne Crisp and Hansford Crisp, both of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one sister, Linda Faye Spanhanks of Texas; as well as, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ivalyne Murphy will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Caleb Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Bluff Springs Cemetery, Howard County, Ark., under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, at the funeral home. You may send an online sympathy message at www.chandlerfuneral.com.

