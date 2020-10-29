Obituary: Debra Faye Jacques Jordan, 55, of Nashville

Debra Faye Jacques Jordan, 55, of Nashville passed away Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, in Hot Springs after a long battle with Diabetes.

She was born March 7, 1965 in Borger, Texas, to Denzil and Judy Jacques.

Debra was very strong and stayed strong for her loved ones and fought to the end. Our hearts weren’t ready but her wings were to go home to be with her late husband, Cotton. She was known to be a good bookkeeper; loved fishing, helping taking care of her Daddy’s garden, her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Kelton “Cotton” Jordan.

She was a wonderful mother to her children, Derrick (Jennifer) Roberts, Dalton Jordan all of Nashville and Renee (Desmond) Baugher of Glenwood; one stepson, Greg Jordan of Tennessee; her parents, Denzil and Judy Jacques of Nashville; one brother, Rodney (Tonja) Jacques of Nashville; her grandchildren, Kaden, Lexie & Gatlin of Nashville, Adalynn of Magnolia, Hayden, Landen, Brae, Tabitha and Bentley of Glenwood; nieces and nephew; her companion, Jim Ewert; a host of friends and extended family; and her beloved dogs, Daisy and Dozer who were always by her side wherever she went.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hot Springs Funeral Home.

