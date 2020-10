Charles William Bennett, 70, of Delight died Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born Nov. 6, 1949, the son of the late Eva Lou Bennett and Curtis Hayes Bennett.

Survivors include: two sisters, Carol Ann Hale of Delight, and Betty Lou Crenshaw of Royse City, Texas.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Delight.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

