Obituary: Charles W. Bennett, 70, of Delight

Charles William Bennett, 70, of Delight, died Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born Nov. 6, 1949, in Delight, the son of the late Eva Lou Hudson Bennett and Curtis Hayes Bennett.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Bennett.

Survivors include: two sisters, Carol Ann Hale of Delight, and Betty Lou Crenshaw of Royse City, Texas.

A memorial service will be Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. following a potluck for family and friends at the First Baptist Church in Delight. The public will be able to attend.

