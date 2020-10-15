Obituary: Charles Keels, Sr., 74, of De Queen

Charles Keels, Sr., 74, of De Queen, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was born May 21, 1946, at Ozan, the son of the late William Nelson and Ezzie Keels Green.

He was a US Army veteran, a mason and an electrician, retired from Southwest REA.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Keels.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 52 years, Evelyn Keels of De Queen; a son, Charles Keels, Jr., of Killeen Texas; a sister, Thelma Darnell-Livingston of Akron, Ohio, and a step-sister, Luvenia Bearden of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel in Dde Queen with Bro. Romillious Scoggins officiating. Burial with military honors followed at the Center Point Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen.

Online at chandlerfuneral.com.

