Obituary: Carole L. Ramsay, 81, of Nashville

Carole L. Ramsay, age 81 of Nashville, Ark., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Rex and Evelyn Ramsay.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Rex Ramsay, Jr.

She had been an instructor at the University of Arkansas Community College in Hope, and was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Nashville.

Survivors include her sister, Janice Ramsay.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

