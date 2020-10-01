Obituary: Bonnie Jo Kaufman, 93, of Crossroad Community

Mrs. Bonnie “Jo” Kaufman, age 93, of the Crossroads Community passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in her home.

She was born June 12, 1927 in Hope, Ark., to Frank and Hazel Hicks Gilbert. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed golfing and being an active member of the community. She was Cemetery Sexton for Westmoreland Cemetery, an active member of the NASA officers’ wives club, and one of the founding members of the Crossroads VFD. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James R. Kaufman, and great-grandson, Joshua Larry Kaufman.

She is survived by her son: James “Larry” Kaufman, wife Shela of Crossroads; five grandchildren: Daniel “Drew” Kaufman; Christopher Adam Kaufman, wife Tiffany, Emmy Bailey, husband Danny, Amanda Whisenhunt, husband Joel, and adopted granddaughter Debbie Harper, six great-grandchildren; Benjamin Adam Kaufman, Kristina Sunderman, husband Aaron, Dustyn Golden, wife Ema, Hadyn Whisenhunt, Lauren Whisenhunt, Caleb Whisenhunt, and two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Sunderman and Avery Sunderman.

Visitation will be 6:-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Westmoreland Cemetery with Elder Todd Richards officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Westmoreland Cemetery of Washington, AR 71862.

Like this: Like Loading...