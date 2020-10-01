Obituary: Betty Sue Tyler, 79, of Nashville

Betty Sue Tyler, 79, of Nashville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Hot Springs.

She was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Nashville to the late Sam Maroon and Marthel Clardy Maroon. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Blue Bayou Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Cassady.

Survivors include: Harold Tyler of Nashville, her husband of more than 38 years; two daughters, Amy Sue Tyler of Nashville and Holly Gail Tyler of Arkadelphia; two sisters, Jane Wesson and Anita Kay Lansdell, both of Nashville; also granddaughters.

Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at County Line Cemetery with Michael Howard officiating. Come-and-go viewing was Monday 6-8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...