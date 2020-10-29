Obituary: Alicia ‘Ricky’ Bell, 73, of Lockesburg

Alicia Carlotta “Ricky” Bell, 73, of Lockesburg died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Texarkana.

She was born in Lockesburg on April 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Theo Bond and Thelma Marie Clardy Bell.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and was a nurse.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna June Lampkin and Crystal Bell.

Survivors include: two sons, Greg Bell and wife, LeBetha Patterson, and Ceaser Jones and wife, Debbie, all of Provo; two daughters, Renata Sanders and husband, Michael of Little Rock, and Leslie McGary and husband Steven, of Texarkana; four brothers, Skip, Biilly, Theo and Steven Bell; three sisters, Carolyn Halsell, Bonnie Bell and Angela Bell; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Halsell officiating. Burial followed at Holly Springs Cemetery, Lockesburg, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen.

Online at chandlerfuneralhome.com.

