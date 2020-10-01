Obituary: Alice Schneider, 83, of Murfreesboro

Alice McHughes Schneider, 83 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Nashville. She was born June 23, 1937 in Murfreesboro.

Alice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. She was a retired educator. Later in life, she worked in the real estate business.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Ednah Elzy McHughes.

Survivors include her cousins Jane Bryant Kizzia of Murfreesboro, Polly Elzy Johnson of Coldspring, Texas, Louise Elzy McLarty of Katy, Texas; numerous other relatives on her father’s side and a host of friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. A graveside service will be held on a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

