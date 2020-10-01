Nurse practitioner opens office in local clinic

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Nurse practitioner Leanne Wallis has settled into her office in the medical clinic on the Howard Memorial Hospital campus and is accepting appointments at her new practice.

Wallis said her interest in medicine goes back to an earlier point in her life. “I had a neighbor in the medical field. That sparked my interest,” she said.

A native of McCrory, Wallis attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She worked at Little Rock and Ashdown before taking a position close to home at Howard Memorial.

“I married into Nashville,” Wallis said. Her husband is Heath Wallis of Nashville. They have three children, ages 9, 7 and 4.

“I like being here and being involved in Nashville,” She said. “I like being part of the community.”

Wallis said wellness, health maintenance, disease prevention, blood pressure and diabetes are among the areas on which she will focus in her practice.

The office hasn’t treated many Covid-19 patients yet, Wallis said. “There is some Covid here, and we’re seeing more each week.”

Nurse practitioners in Arkansas “can’t practice independently,” according to Wallis. “You have to have a collaborating physician on file with the state board of nursing. Dr. [Brian] Caldwell is my collaborator.”

Wallis started at the HMH clinic in August and works each Monday and Friday. She may work more in the future, she says, but for now “I like the part-time and flexibility to go to school functions” with her children. “As they get older, I’ll pick up more time.”

Outside the office, Wallis said she enjoys sporting events with the kids. “I like to do things with the family. I like any outdoor activities, and I like to work in the yard and garden.”

Wallis and the family attend the Sunset Church of Christ in Nashville.

