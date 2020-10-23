Metal-detectors come from all over for first Treasure Fest at M’boro

On the search field Saturday.

By P.J. Tracy

Murfreesboro Diamond

The Ka-Do-Ha Indian Village hosted the first Treasure Fest Oct. 17-18 on its grounds at 281 Ka-Do-Ha Road.

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, the event was described as “the most epic metal detecting treasure hunt ever” and featured an abundance of prizes valued at over $20,000 in a finders-keepers shotgun start format.

“It went about as well as possible and I’m tickled about it. Everyone had a great time,” said Ka-Do-Ha owner and event organizer Sam Johnson.

Prizes found included two $5,000 cash prizes (one available each day), three $500 cash prizes, $20,000 worth of gold and silver jewelry, thousands of coins/Civil War bullets and other relics, and hundreds of arrowheads and other artifacts.

Each ticket included a catered catfish meal on Saturday at lunch as well as raffle chances at such items as a Minelab Equinox 600 metal detector and a Pro Find 20 pinpointer, as well as a variety of artifacts.

The event was held in conjunction with Brandon Sutton of the group Arkansas History Unearthed, who had held hunts previously in other locations.

More on the group can be found at facebook.com/groups/833972216728210.

The group has over 18,000 members — metal detectors and collectors of Arkansas history.

Sutton suggested the festival to business owner Sam Johnson, stating that Murfreesboro and the surrounding businesses would be the perfect place for those interesting in treasure hunting to visit. The pair will be partnered for the event.

In fact, current plans place two events like this a year at Ka-Do-Ha, one in the fall and one in the spring next mid-March.

Details of the event will be released at a later date, but Johnson said five tickets have already been sold to the event.

“Many of the attendees said they really enjoyed the event and will return. A large number of the participants, especially those from out-of-state said they enjoyed the town, the friendly people and that they were all treated very well,” said Johnson.

Tickets were sold to residents of Virginia, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana as well as Arkansas.

“It’s kind of a new crowd that attended,” said Johnson, noting that many in attendance had never been to Murfreesboro before.

