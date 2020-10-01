M’boro chamber finalizes plans for Trunk or Treat, Diamond 5K

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce finalized plans for the modified Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31.

With the rest of the Diamonds in the Fall festival activities being eschewed due to COVID-19, the event will be held on Third Street between the Murfreesboro school cafeteria and elementary school.

Set for 4-7 p.m., attendees will turn right on to Third Street just past Diamond Bank and travel down to the school, exiting in whatever fashion they desire once through the stops. City police will be on hand to help direct traffic and directive orange signs will be visible.

Walk-up attendees will not be allowed and everyone is asked to stay in their cars.

Revelers are asked to decorate their cars and wear their costumes.

Murfreesboro Mayor Rodney Fagan is expected to endorse the event and ask that house to house treating not be conducted this year. South Pike County Schools Superintendent Brad Sullivan has approved the use of the school space.

There will be multiple stops for the children — including juice boxes, popcorn from the Murfreesboro Volunteer Fire Department, and candy.

Participants to hand out candy, donate candy, and dress up for ambiance are requested.

For more information, call the Chamber at (870) 285-3131 or e-mail murfreesboroar.chamber@gmail.com.

Also that earlier that day, the third annual Diamond 5K will be held at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

The race, which is sponsored by Diamond Bank, will have a limit of 200 participants.

Currently, 38 slots have been filled. The race starts at 9 a.m. and has an entry fee of $25.

Masks will be suggested and a quick awards ceremony will follow the event.

For more information or to sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/AR/Murfreesboro/Diamond5K.

