Local firefighters complete 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department members Drew Moody and Mike Noel participated in the Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb Saturday, Sept. 26, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Participants in the event climb 110 flights of stairs, equivalent to the flights at the World Trade Center. Moody and Noel finished all 110 flights. Organizers said the stair climb honors the lives of fallen firefighters, police officers, medics and military personnel who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

