HMH nurse earns prestigious award

Svetlana Bearden, RN, is Howard Memorial Hospital’s first DAISY Award recipient.

DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) is an international program that honors the care nurses provide every day, according to HMH. The program recognizes nurses for role modeling “extraordinary behavior,” recognizing attributes of trust, compassion, mutual respect, continued professional development and ethical behavior, motivating staff to achieve better outcomes for themseves and their patients, and promoting and enhancing the image of nursing.

Bearden was nominated in March by a patient who said she “always looks out for patients, puts our needs before hers, never makes me feel like a bother. I tell her she’s great, but she’s very shy. She’s just great all around.”

