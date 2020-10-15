Early voting opens Monday, Oct. 19

Howard County

Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 19.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the deadline to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail, but persons can make in-person application for the absentee ballot at County Clerk’s office in the courthouse as late as that same date.

County Clerk Keri Teague had already received 272 requests for absentee ballot applications last week. That is a large number, she said, noting that in the last Presidential election there were 120 requests for the applications.

Voters must request the application; fill it out; and then receive the ballot if they are qualified.

The last day to transfer voting eligibility from another county is Oct. 30.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 19. All early voting for Howard County will take place at the Carter Day Training Center on N. Main St., Nashville — open 8-6 Monday-Friday, and 10-4 on Saturdays during the early voting period.

The last day for early voting will be Monday, Nov. 2, and the voting site will close at 5 p.m.

There will be four General Election voting sites

in Howard County on election day, and eligible voters may vote at any of the sites by showing photo ID.

The voting places include:

Nashville — Carter Day Training Center; and First Baptist Church Family Activities Building.

Mineral Springs — Mineral Springs Methodist Church.

Dierks — Community Center.

Previous voting sites at Tollette and Umpire will not be used in 2020.

Election day voting hours are 7:30-7:30.

Pike County

For both Glenwood and Murfreesboro, early voting will be held Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Time available will include 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Glenwood early voting will close at 2 p.m., while in Murfreesboro it will stay open until 5 p.m.

Early voting will be conducted at the Pike County Clerk’s office in Murfreesboro, while in Glenwood it will be hosted by the Bainum Library and Learning Center.

On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Pike County residents can vote at any of the four vote centers located across the county from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Locations will be as follows:

Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Municipal Building

Kirby

Bethlehem Baptist Church

Glenwood

Bainum Library and Learning Center

Delight

Carmen Hendrix Building

If one cannot be present to participate in either early voting or on election day, an absentee ballot may be requested from the Pike County Clerk’s office by calling (870) 285-2743.

To view your ballot before heading to the polls, visit www.voterview.org. For more information, copies of the 2020 Ballot Issues Voter’s Guide is available at the Pike County Clerk’s office, the Post Office or at the Pike County U-A Extension office.

The list of election officials, deputy county clerks and additional deputies for the general election is posted at the Pike County Clerk’s office.

Pike County Clerk Randee Reid noted that Issue 6 has been struck by the courts as unconstitutional. While it will appear on the ballots, the vote will not be counted.

Logic and accuracy test has been completed on the voting machines that will be utilized in the election and has been approved by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.

Reid said masks will be encouraged at both early voting and on election day, but would not be a requirement to participate. Personal sanitation supplies will be available at all locations and social distancing will be enforced as much as humanly possible, with six foot location marked off should lines form.

Should a registered voter not wish to chance a public encounter, Reid said she encourages them to call for an absentee ballot. Also, for those who do not wish to vote electronically, it is the only method in which a paper ballot can be obtained.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be returned to the Pike County Clerk’s office will be by the close of business on Nov. 3.

As of last week, 172 absentee ballots had been mailed out, with 56 of them already returned.

Designated bearers, assigned by the absentee voter’s request, will be able to pick up the ballots beginning Oct. 19.

In a change this year due to COVID-19, absentee ballots will be opened, processed and canvassed by the election commission at 2 p.m. on election day, but results of the ballots will not be released until after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Registration to vote in the primary election closed must Monday, Oct. 5, however, for those already registered inside the state, but not in Pike County, transfer of voting location may be accomplished through Oct. 30.

