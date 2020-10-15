COVID-19 cases continue to decline at Nashville school

By John R. Schirmer

COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff in the Nashville School District continue to decline, Superintendent Doug Graham said Monday afternoon.

“As of Oct. 12, we have zero teachers who tested positive,” Graham said.

Two classified staff members are quarantined because of “close contact.”

Two students have positive test results and are at home, according to Graham. At the same time last week, three students were positive.

Seventeen students are quarantined.

“Our numbers are still trending down,” Graham said, “but we have to continue to be careful.”

The district continues to

use virtual instruction for students who are quarantined or isolated because of coronavirus, Graham said.

To ensure that students and teachers are familiar with the process, “I’m considering taking a virtual day or two this fall. We’re 1-1 with electronic devices on every campus. I want teachers and students to practice with the Chromebooks,” Graham said.

Virtual days would “allow teachers to practice and give them a day to get organized. I don’t have details yet or a timeline.”

Recognizing that days out of school can be difficult “for the lower grades, if a parent doesn’t have a way to keep kids at home, they can send them on to school if they need to” on the possible virtual day, according to Graham. “We’ll take care of them from 8-3.”

Graham said he wants teachers “to have a little freedom and students to work virtually. Kids and teachers would benefit.”

The district already scheduled Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week for all students to work virtually. “That’s not a change except for an assignment or two over the break,” Graham said.

