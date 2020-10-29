Charges filed for June wreck that killed 2, hurt 1

Negligent homicide charges have been filed in Sevier County for a two-vehicle wreck in June that killed two local residents and injured another.

Two counts of negligent homicide, one count of second-degree battery and one count of driving while intoxicated were filed Oct. 20 against Hugo Hernandez, 23, of De Queen. He was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a wreck the morning of June 28 in Sevier County which killed Elizha Tukai “Kai” Leeper, 15, of Mineral Springs and Bernard Edwards, 22, of Nashville. Quentin Witherspoon, 22, of Fulton, was also injured in the wreck.

The three subjects were traveling northbound in a 2003 Honda Civic, driven by Leeper, near De Queen when a 2014 Chevrolet truck, driven by Hernandez, crossed the center line and struck the Civic.

According to case information, Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges Oct. 22 in Sevier County Circuit Court.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Arkansas State Police Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria reported he conducted field sobriety tests on Hernandez after smelling a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath.

Hernandez had told authorities he was tired and fell asleep. A test at 7:05 a.m. of the day of the wreck showed Hernandez had a blood alcohol content of .100. Around 11:30 a.m., a blood sample showed the content of .05.

Negligent homicide is a Class B felony and carried a prison sentence up to 20 years and a fine up to $15,000.

Second-degree battery is a Class C felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Like this: Like Loading...