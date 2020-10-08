Benefit set for former Nashville police chief

There will be a benefit and appreciation dinner for retired Nashville police chief Larry Yates on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Chief Yates has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. at the Center Point Community Center, and will feature a bbq brisket meal for a donation. Meals may be eaten outside or taken home. There will also be a raffle for a $200 Walmart gift card, and special t-shirts will be on sale.

Yates retired as police chief in July 2008 after serving in both the city police department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. He is a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam.

