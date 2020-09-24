Solar farm approved by Nashville council

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The Nashville City Council gave its formal approval for building and financing a solar farm, in its regular meeting for September, Monday night.

The vote was 8-1 with Alderman Joe Hoen voting nay.

In the absence of City Recorder Mary Woodruff, the three-page ordinance was read by Public Works Director Larry Dunaway.

Two items were approved by the council after being recommended by the Nashville Planning and Zoning Commission.

One ambitious project proposes zoning for 90-plus houses, duplexes, single-family dwellings and apartments in an area bounded by Hale Street on the north, and railroad tracks on the west. The area is also bounded by the backs of South Main Street businesses on the east, and a government housing project on the south.

The site contains slightly more than 10.5 acres and is named Park Square. A small area at the entrance is drawn for Neighborhood Commercial and Quiet Business zones.

The other zoning change was a special use permit issued for a re-sale business to be operated out of a house at 327 S. Washington St.

The council heard reports by PWD Director Dunaway, Police Chief Amy Marion, Fire Marshal Thornton, Code Compliance Officer David Riggs, Parks Director Mark Dale and Financial Officer Kimberly Green.

Council members present included Freddie Horne, Joe Hoen, Donna Harwell, Nick Davis, Kay Gathright, James Parker, Carol Mitchell, Cathy Combs and Mike Milum. Mayor Billy Ray Jones presided; also present was City Attorney Aaron Brasel.

Like this: Like Loading...