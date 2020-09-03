Preparations underway for Howard County livestock shows

Most youth would not be excited to be up bright and early on a Saturday morning cleaning livestock stalls, weed eating, mowing and dumping shavings but a group of Howard County youth did just that this past Saturday morning.

They were happily preparing the Howard County Fairgrounds for the upcoming Howard County Livestock Show.

The Livestock Show will be held on September 7 through September 11. It will be concluded with the Livestock Premium Sale on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

This year is an exceptional year, not only because of Covid 19 and all the restrictions, but because of how hard our youth have worked on their livestock projects.

This year our numbers are up not only by number of exhibitors showing animals but by the number of animals being exhibited.

Show Schedule:

Tuesday September 8:

Sheep Weigh-In – 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Show Time – 9:00 a.m.

Goats Weigh-In – 1:00 –3:00 p.m.

Show Time – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday September 9

Hogs Weigh-In – 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Show Time – 9:00 a.m.

Cattle Weigh-In – 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Show Time – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday September 10

Rabbits Check-In – 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Show Time – 9:00 a.m.

Poultry Check-In – 9:00 a.m.

Show Time – Immediately Following Rabbit Show

Friday September 11

Premium Sale 9:00 a.m.

If you have any questions about the shows or times or need an exhibitor list for the Premium Sale, you can call (870) 845-7517 or come by the Extension Office upstairs in the Courthouse.

