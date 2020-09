The Pike County Poultry Chain show will be Sept. 12, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Glenwood.

Pike County 4-H members will have pens of fourbirds for sale for $60 per pen. These birds are Hyline Browns, which have been used in the Poultry Chain project for the last couple of years. Birds will be ready for pickup at the fairgrounds at 12:00.

All proceeds go to the 4-H Exhibitors.

For more information contact the Pike Co Extension office (870) 285-2161.

