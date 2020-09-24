Obituary: Wilton Clements Graves, 99, of Nashville

Wilton Clements

Graves

Wilton Clements Graves, 99, of Nashville died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1921, in Temple, Texas, the daughter of the late Dr. James Wilton Clements and Willa Mae Hoover Clements.

Growing up, she and her parents and two sisters, Virginia and Lucille, lived in several Texas cities. In Texarkana where her father practiced dentistry, she was a graduate of Texas High, and was a majorette in the Tiger Band.

She was the mother of 10 children. She taught religion classes and was organist at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Nashville for nearly 50 years. She retired from playing the organ when her hands no longer let her meet her standards for sacred music.

She was a homemaker, but did develop film and make photographic prints in the darkroom at the ‘Nashville News’ for a time.

She and her husband were the first Honorary Homecoming Parents at the University of Arkansas. Their children were all graduates of, or attended, the University or the UofA System.

She was active in the community. She was a member of Junior Auxiliary and the Howard Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis ‘Swampy’ Graves, on June 1, 2001, and a son, Danny Graves, on Oct. 24, 2018.

Survivors include: her children, Louie Graves of Nashville; James Graves of Fairfield, Iowa; Lawrence Graves and wife, Dawn, of Little Rock; Gerry Bob Graves and wife, Martha, of Charleston, S.C.; Johnny Graves of Nashville; Kathy Taylor and husband, Charles, of Dillon, Colo.; Mike Graves and wife, Denise, of Nashville; Jennifer Grimes and husband, J.B., of Nashville; and Steven Graves of Bismarck. Also, many treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Drop-in viewing hours will be on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

A rosary will be recited Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park with Dr. David Blase officiating.

Memorials may be made to: St. Martin’s Catholic Church, PO Box 1039, Nashville, AR 71852; or Howard Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 130 Medical Circle, Nashville, AR 71852.

