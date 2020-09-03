Obituary: Travis Lee Hile, 62, Dierks

Travis Lee Hile, 62, of Dierks, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born June 23, 1958, in De Queen, the son of the late Charlie Franklin and Stella Mae (Wilson) Hile.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Wayne Hile, Carol David Hile and William Earl Hile.

Survivors include: five daughters, Stacey Piggee, Ashley Schulz, Tabitha Wise, Cynthia Wise and Linda Gayle Whisenhunt; two sons, Brian Wise and Eddie Joe Wise; three sisters, Frances Brakeville, Thelma Cogburn and Allie Oaks; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Lighthouse Church in Lockesburg, with Kenny Fant officiating. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

