Stoney Monro Ward, 56, of Angleton, Texas, died Sept. 14, 2020. He was originally from Pike County, and was the son of the late Donald and Betty Ward.

He served in the National Guard.

Survivors include: his wife, Carmen; a son, Brett Ward of Ft. Smith; a daughter, Nicole Ward of Angleton; three sisters, Shiela, Dolly, and Heather; also grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, at the old Pike City church near Murfreesboro with a cremation burial at Pike City cemetery.

