Ronnie Morris, 58, of Royal, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

He was born Jan. 31, 1962, in San Jose, Calif.

Survivors include: four siblings, Michael Wayne Bates of Nashville, James Perry Morris of Dixon, Calif., Theresa Marie Wright of Nashville and Charlotte Lynn Quimby of New Edinburg, Ark.

A private family memorial service was held following cremation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

