Obituary: Oliver Stone, 66, of Nashville

Oliver Stone, age 66 passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Sept. 26, 1953, in Little Rock, Ark. to the late Oliver Stone, Sr., and Mildred Louis Craft Stone.

In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by one brother, Luther Stone.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol Stone of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Oliver Stone and wife Lisa of Fort Leavenworth, Kans.; two daughters, Cama Stone of Harleton, Texas; Lori Smith and husband Robert of Harleton, Texas; two sisters, Carolyn Murphy and Mary Floyd and husband Kenny; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

