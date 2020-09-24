Obituary: Lendon ‘Ty’ Glenn Funderburke, 80, of Nashville

Lendon ‘Ty’

Glenn Funderburke

Lendon “Ty” Glenn Funderburke, age 80 of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born in Nashville to the late Luther and Mary Roberts Funerburke.

Mr. Funderburke joined the army reserves when he was in high school. He then went to active duty after graduation from Nashville High School in 1957. He served a tour in Germany after assignments in South Carolina and Fort Chaffee, Ark. He was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark. After 38 years of service, he retired from the Briar Plant.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Survivors include: his daughter Tyra Hughes and husband Gary of Nashville; son Michael Funderburke of Lockesburg; three grandchildren; four great-children; two brothers, Eugene Funderburke of Massillion, Ohio, and Ray Funderburk of Hernando, Miss., as well as a host of other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...