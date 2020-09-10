Obituary: Helen Beatrice Johnson Chapman, 91, of Nashville

Helen Beatrice Johnson Chapman was born in Guthrie, Okla., on Jan. 2nd, 1929, and died peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020, in Nashville, Ark. Helen was the only child of Ransom C. Johnson and Rachel Hockaday Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Chapman, Sr., and granddaughter, Sarah K. Stinnett. Helen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Chapman Stinnett and husband John, of Nashville, Ark., a son, Robert C. Chapman, Jr., and wife Jan, of Urbana, Ill., three grandchildren, Cris Stinnett, Nashville, Ark., Doug Stinnett, Vista, Calif., and Pippin Chapman, Nashville, Tenn., and their families.

Ms. Helen loved her family. She was a cherished wife, mother, and homemaker. She moved to Arkansas from Oceanside, Calif., after her husband’s passing. Helen lived with Kathy and John in Nashville. She attended First Baptist Church and was a member of the Mary and Martha Sunday School class.

Helen was an avid reader and loved crocheting. She had many friends and enjoyed helping with Operation Christmas Child. She crocheted hundreds of cotton washcloths to be put in each box.

To her family, she was affectionately known as: Mom, Momma, Mother, Gram, Granny, G and GG. She will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at sea in Oceanside, Calif., in the Summer of 2021

